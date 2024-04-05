Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh And BJP President Nadda To Campaign In Arunachal Starting April 8

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh braces for a series of political activity as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda gear up to bolster their party’s campaign ahead of simultaneous polls scheduled for April 19th.

With the ruling BJP already securing 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, the party is intensifying its efforts to maintain its stronghold in the state.

Senior Vice President of the state BJP unit, Tarh Tarak, disclosed that Shah will kickstart the campaign with a daylong visit to Pasighat in East Siang district on April 8th, where he will address an election rally.

Following suit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to address another election rally in Namsai district on April 9th.

On April 10th, BJP President JP Nadda will touch down in the state capital to unveil the party’s manifesto for the upcoming polls.

Nadda is then scheduled to address a rally in Doimukh near the capital, further galvanizing support for BJP candidates.

In a bid to capture majority seats, the BJP has fielded 50 candidates for the remaining assembly seats, while rival parties like the Congress, National People’s Party, Nationalist Congress Party, People’s Party of Arunachal, Arunachal Democratic Party, and Lok Jana Shakti Party have also announced their nominees for the polls.

Notable candidates include Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju, who will contest from the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency, and incumbent MP Tapir Gao from the eastern parliamentary seat.

Meanwhile, the Congress has pinned its hopes on PCC President Nabam Tuki and State Unit Vice President Bosiram Siram for the west and east Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

The state gears up for the electoral showdown, with counting of votes scheduled for June 2nd for the assembly elections and June 4th for the parliamentary polls.