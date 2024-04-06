Arunachal’s Koj Baya Eshi Crowned Mrs. India 2024

NET Web Desk

In a momentous victory, Koj Baya Eshi, hailing from the breathtaking landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, emerged triumphant in the Mrs. India 2024 pageant held in Gurugram, Haryana.

The grand finale of the Mrs. India 2024 pageant, organized by Mrs. India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd, witnessed Koj Baya Eshi captivate the judges and audience alike with her poise, confidence, and charisma, as reported.

Her journey to the coveted title reflects unwavering dedication and resilience, earning her recognition as an ambassador of beauty and empowerment.

Eshi’s victory resonated deeply with the Apatani Women’s Association Ziro (AWAZ), who extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly crowned Mrs. India.

In a statement, AWAZ emphasized the significance of Eshi’s achievement as an inspiration for married women and girls, highlighting her remarkable spirit and strength.

Expressing immense pride and admiration, the State’s Indigenous Brand Naara Aaba also celebrated Eshi’s triumph, acknowledging her as a beacon of determination and brilliance.

Former Mrs. Arunachal, Koj Baya Eshi, now embarks on a journey to represent India on the international stage, carrying the hopes and aspirations of her homeland.

Alongside Eshi, Ratna Mehra clinched Classic Mrs. India 2024 Winner title and

Dr. Vijaya Sharda Reddy won Super Classic Mrs. India 2024 title, as reported.

As Koj Baya Eshi basks in the glory of her victory, she embodies the essence of empowerment and resilience, inspiring women across the nation to pursue their dreams with unwavering passion.

Her achievement not only shines a spotlight on Arunachal Pradesh but also reinforces the spirit of diversity and excellence celebrated in the Mrs. India 2024 pageant.