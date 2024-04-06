Assam: 3 Out Of 65 Nominations Rejected For Second-Phase Polls

NET Web Desk

During scrutiny for the second phase of polls in five parliamentary constituencies of Assam scheduled for April 26, nomination papers of three candidates have been rejected, according to an election official.

Despite the rejections, a total of 62 candidates are still in contention after the scrutiny process concluded on Thursday.

In Nagaon, independent candidate Biswajit Bordoloi and Hamar Raj Party’s Horen Bhumij faced rejection of their nominations, while 13 other candidates had their papers found valid.

Among the notable contenders in Nagaon are sitting Congress MP Prodyut Bordoloi, BJP’s Suresh Bora, and AIUDF’s Aminul Islam.

Similarly, in Karimganj, the nomination of independent candidate Biplab Das was turned down, leaving 24 other candidates to proceed with valid nominations.

Notable figures in Karimganj include sitting BJP MP Kripanath Malla, Congress’s Hafez Rashid Choudhury, and AIUDF’s Sahibul

Alam Choudhury.

In Darrang-Udalguri, the nominations of sitting BJP MP Dilip Saikia, Congress candidate Madhab Rajbongshi, and Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF)’s Durga Das Boro were among those found valid, along with eight other contestants.

Meanwhile, all eight nominations in Silchar were deemed valid, featuring state minister Parimal Suklabaidya of the BJP, Surya Kanta Sarkar of the Congress, and TMC’s Radheyshyam Biswa.

In Diphu (ST) constituency, all five nominations were found to be in order.

The withdrawal of nominations can be done until April 8.

The first phase of polls, slated for April 19, will see 35 candidates vying for seats in Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, and Lakhimpur constituencies.