Assam: Tezpur University Set To Launch Six New Departments

NET Web Desk

Tezpur University in Assam, is set to embark on an exciting journey of expansion establishing six new departments aimed at promoting interdisciplinary studies and transforming into a multidisciplinary institution.

The six new departments, including Economics, Psychology, Political Science, Geography, Performing Arts, and Vocational Studies and Skill Development, mark a significant shift towards offering programs in Humanities and Social Sciences alongside Science & Engineering disciplines.

Vice Chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh emphasized the importance of equipping students with comprehensive knowledge, skills, and practical experience through specialized programs tailored to each department’s focus area.

With the support of the State government, Tezpur University has been allotted an additional 240 acres of land adjacent to its existing campus to accommodate the expansion.

This development will enable the university to house the new departments and facilitate their growth effectively.

In line with its expansion plans, the university has introduced seven new academic programs starting from the upcoming academic session 2024-25.

These programs include Bachelor of Design (B. Des.), Bachelor in Chinese, M Tech in Electrical Engineering, M.Tech in Data Sciences, MA in Women Studies, Master of Education (M. Ed.), and Ph.D. in Law.

Reflecting on the achievements of his first year in office, Prof Singh expressed gratitude to the entire Tezpur University community for their unwavering support and dedication.

Additionally, the university has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Bodoland Territorial Council and IIT-Guwahati to fulfill regional aspirations, with initiatives such as the Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma chair nearing implementation and the establishment of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika chair underway.

The expansion efforts under Prof Shambhu Nath Singh’s leadership underscore Tezpur University’s commitment to academic excellence and holistic education, positioning it as a dynamic center for learning and research in the region.