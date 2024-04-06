Manik Sarkar Warns of BJP’s Threat to Basic Rights in Election Rally: Urges Defeat of BJP in Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 06, 2024: CPIM politburo member and former Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar on Saturday issued a stern caution against the potential consequences of a third term for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In an election rally held at Bankumari Bazar in support of Indi Alliance candidate Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha, Sarkar vehemently expressed concerns that a renewed mandate for the BJP could result in the erosion of fundamental rights for the common populace. He called for a united effort to thwart the BJP’s bid for power, citing the imperative to safeguard democratic principles and secular values.

Emphasizing the essence of secularism, Sarkar underscored that the Constitution does not mandate adherence to any specific religion for citizenship. Criticizing the BJP-led government’s implementation of the Indian Citizenship Act, he condemned the divisive tactics employed by the ruling party to exploit religious sentiments for political gains.

Painting a grim picture of the prevailing situation in Tripura, Sarkar lamented the alleged lawlessness and biased conduct of law enforcement agencies under the BJP regime. He accused the police of turning a blind eye to atrocities against women and failing to uphold justice impartially.

Asserting the need for an alternative government that upholds democratic and secular values, Sarkar decried what he perceived as a growing trend towards authoritarianism and the imposition of draconian laws by the ruling dispensation.

Addressing concerns about potential electoral malpractice, Sarkar accused the BJP government of attempting to manipulate institutions such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Election Commission to further its agenda. He cautioned that such actions jeopardize the very essence of secularism as enshrined in the Constitution.

In a resolute stance against perceived threats to democracy and secularism, Sarkar rallied support for a robust opposition movement, urging voters to exercise their franchise wisely to safeguard the foundational principles of the nation.