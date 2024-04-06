Manipur CM Attends 44th BJP Foundation Day Celebration At BJP Office, Imphal

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh joined fellow BJP members, karyakartas, and esteemed elders at the BJP Office in Imphal to mark the 44th BJP Foundation Day.

Singh paid homage to the party’s founding visionaries and celebrated its illustrious journey in shaping the nation under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He emphasized the party’s remarkable journey, marked by numerous milestones and transformative initiatives aimed at propelling the nation towards greater heights.

Addressing the gathering, Singh expressed gratitude to all party members and karyakartas for their unwavering dedication and commitment to the BJP’s ideology and principles.

He reiterated the party’s steadfast resolve to continue working tirelessly for the welfare and progress of the people of Manipur and the nation as a whole.