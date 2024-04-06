Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Kickstarts NPP Election Campaign In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Conrad Sangma, President of the National People’s Party (NPP) and Chief Minister of Meghalaya, kickstarted the NPP’s election campaign in Arunachal Pradesh, specifically targeting the Basar Assembly constituency in the Leparada district.

Joined by James Sangma and his wife, Sangma rallied thousands of supporters, endorsing Gokar Basar, the incumbent MLA and NPP candidate.

Basar’s defection from the BJP added intensity to the political landscape, as Sangma emphasized the need for NPP’s vision to uplift the Northeast region.

The campaign, held in Gori Basar, witnessed an overwhelming response from the locals, reflecting the growing momentum behind Gokar Basar’s candidacy.

Sangma, acknowledging the warmth and hospitality of the people, highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s untapped potential in tourism and commended Basar’s dedication to improving the lives of constituents in the Basar Constituency (West Siang).

Sangma’s address resonated with calls for transparency and clean governance, lauding Basar’s commitment to public accountability by presenting a comprehensive report of his work.

The NPP’s core principle of prioritizing the welfare of the people underscored Sangma’s appeal for continued support for Basar and the NPP.

In his statement, Sangma reiterated the NPP’s mantra, urging voters to prioritize the party and its candidates for a brighter future, encapsulated in the slogan: “Vote for NPP, Vote for Gokar Basar, People’s First, People’s Trust.”