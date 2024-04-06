Meghalaya Government Mandates Approval For Private Trips Abroad For Government Employees

NET Web Desk

In a bid to regulate and monitor the overseas travels of government employees, the Meghalaya Government has issued a mandate requiring all its employees to seek official permission before embarking on private trips abroad.

The directive, issued by CVD Diengdoh, Secretary of the Personnel & AR (A) department, refers to a Circular issued in January 2023.

It emphasizes the necessity for government employees intending to travel overseas for personal reasons to obtain prior approval from the Personnel & AR (A) department.

The notification highlights instances of employees disregarding the instructions outlined in the Circular, prompting the government to reiterate the mandatory requirement for seeking permission before planning any foreign travel.

According to the notification, Heads of Departments are tasked with ensuring that their employees submit applications detailing the destination country, travel dates, and leave request for the duration of the trip.

These applications are then forwarded to the respective Administrative Departments, which in turn send them to the Personnel & AR (A) Department for consideration and approval.

To streamline the process and avoid delays, employees are instructed to submit their applications at least one month before the planned trip.

This measure aims to facilitate timely completion of all necessary procedures and ensure approval is granted in a prompt manner.