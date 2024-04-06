Tripura CPIM’s Decline Opens Door for Congress Resurgence: Biplab Kumar Deb Calls out Manik Sarkar to Clarify Alliance Stance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 06, 2024: The Communists, who have held power in Tripura for a quarter of a century, are now grappling with a severe lack of public confidence, failing even to field a candidate for the West Tripura seat. As the political vacuum widens, the arch-rival Congress party has stepped in to salvage some semblance of political relevance, marking a significant shift in the state’s political landscape.

Former Chief Minister and candidate for the West Tripura parliamentary constituency, Biplab Kumar Deb, took aim at the Communists during an election rally in Anandanagar under Suryamaninagar assembly constituency on Saturday. Accusing the Communists of prioritizing political gain over public welfare, Deb highlighted their inability to articulate a coherent vision or ideology, resulting in their isolation after being ousted from power.

Speaking passionately to a crowd gathered at the rally, Deb underscored the oppressive regime of the Communists, emphasizing their legacy of fear and terror as means to cling to power. He lamented the history of violence that marred Tripura’s political landscape under Communist rule, contrasting it with the peace and stability ushered in by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Deb called upon four-time Chief Minister Manik Sarkar to clarify his stance on the alliance. He urged Sarkar to publicly declare whether he supports the alliance and questioned why he hadn’t openly advocated for voting for Congress thus far. Deb suggested that Sarkar’s silence on the matter indicated his opposition to the alliance.

Over the past few decades, both political parties have engaged in a charade of accusations against each other, ultimately deceiving the people of Tripura. Instead of genuinely working for public welfare, they have resorted to criticizing each other’s policies and ideals. Deb argued that if the parties had truly prioritized the public good, the Communists wouldn’t struggle to find candidates to contest in the current political scenario.

Deb pointed to tangible improvements in governance and service delivery since the BJP’s ascent to power, citing examples of widespread access to government schemes and a significant reduction in political violence. He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating comprehensive welfare measures across the country, contrasting it with what he termed as the Communists’ legacy of nepotism and corruption.

Moreover, Deb urged voters to rally behind the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, stressing the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability in governance. Prominent figures from the BJP, including Suryamannagar assembly constituency’s MLA Ramprasad Pal and BJP Vice-President Tapas Bhattacharjee, lent their support to Deb’s rallying cry for change.