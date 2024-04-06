Tripura Prepares for Lok Sabha Elections with Over 28 Lakh Voters

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 06, 2024: In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the northeastern state of Tripura is set to witness a significant turnout with 28,60,287 eligible voters ready to exercise their democratic rights. The electorate comprises 14,36,644 male, 14,23,574 female, and 69 third gender voters, reflecting the diverse demographic of the region.

The West Tripura Lok Sabha seat, one of the two constituencies in the state, accounts for 14,63,526 of the total voters. This includes 7,34,133 male, 7,29,337 female, and 56 third gender voters. The constituency is gearing up for a robust participation in the democratic process.

Similarly, the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency is preparing for the elections with 13,96,761 voters, consisting of 7,02,511 male, 6,94,761 female, and 13 third gender voters. The constituency is known for its vibrant political engagement and is expected to play a crucial role in the elections.

The state also takes pride in the active participation of senior citizens, with 18,538 voters above the age of eighty-five, including 7,437 male and 11,101 female voters. Additionally, the number of Divyang (differently-abled) voters’ stands at 19,225, with 11,771 male and 7,454 female voters, showcasing the inclusive nature of the electoral process.

In the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, 9,596 elderly voters are set to exercise their franchise, split between 3,768 male and 3,669 female voters. The East Tripura constituency will see 8,942 elderly voters at the polls, with 3,669 male and 5,273 female voters.

For Divyang voters, 8,213 will cast their votes in West Tripura, including 5,171 male and 3,042 female voters. In East Tripura, 11,012 Divyang voters will participate, comprising 6,600 male and 4,412 female voters.

As Tripura approaches election day, the state exemplifies a robust democratic spirit, with voters from all walks of life ready to make their voices heard. The administration has ensured that all necessary arrangements are in place for a smooth and inclusive voting experience for every citizen.