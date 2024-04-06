Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Assam Visit Postponed To April 11

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made adjustments to its campaign schedule in Assam, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s slated rallies in Hojai, Gohpur, and Lakhimpur, originally set for April 07 and 08, now rescheduled to April 11.

This alteration comes as part of the party’s strategic planning for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to visit Nalbari in Assam on April 17, as declared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This move underscores the BJP’s concerted efforts to mobilize support across the region.

Ahead of the crucial polls, the BJP has unveiled a roster of star campaigners who will spearhead the party’s campaign endeavors in Assam.

Notable figures such as Union Minister Smriti Irani and MP Manoj Tiwari are anticipated to visit the Dibrugarh constituency in Assam, augmenting the BJP’s campaign fervor in the approaching week.

Assam is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, slated to be conducted in three stages on April 19, April 26, and May 7, with a significant electorate comprising nearly 96.8 crore voters spread across over 12 lakh polling stations.

The vote counting scheduled for June 4.