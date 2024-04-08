Arunachal: CM Khandu Congratulates Arunachal Idol Season-6 Winner Nawkam Wangpan

NET Web Desk

Nawkam Wangpan from Longding district emerged victorious in Arunachal Idol Season-6, captivating audiences with his exceptional singing prowess.

The grand finale, held at the DK Convention Hall, concluded late Saturday night amid nail-biting suspense and breathtaking performances.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his warmest congratulations to Wangpan for securing the prestigious title, symbolizing a remarkable achievement in the state’s cultural landscape.

CM Khandu also felicitated the runners-up of the competition, namely Rajiv Kyamdo Nalo, Amina Patuk, Chehakti Michichi, and Nokpang Joham, for their outstanding performances throughout the season.

Reflecting on their journey, the winners highlighted the challenges they overcame and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the audience.

Arunachal Idol Season-6 managing director Tana Disem and chairman Mallo Atu praised the dedication and talent of the contestants, serving as an inspiration for other hidden singers across the state.

CM Khandu emphasized the importance of perseverance and hard work in achieving success, encouraging the contestants to continue striving for excellence.

The event concluded with a jubilant atmosphere, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and talent of Arunachal Pradesh.