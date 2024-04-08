Arunachal: RGU Students Stage Sit-In Support Of Ladakh’s Statehood Demand

NET Web Desk

LIn a display of solidarity with the people of Ladakh, a significant number of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) students, joined by youths from the Itanagar Capital Region, convened for a symbolic sit-in protest at the university campus on Sunday, April 7th.

Organised by the North East Human Rights Organisation (NEHRO), Arunachal Resist, and RGU students, the sit-in aimed to echo the demands of the Ladakhi populace, who seek statehood, inclusion under the 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, and other fundamental rights.

NEHRO member and advocate Ebo Milli drew striking parallels between the struggles faced by Ladakhi residents regarding land, identity, and ethnicity, and those experienced in Arunachal Pradesh.

He underscored the significance of the 6th Schedule in safeguarding tribal rights and highlighted the interplay between democracy and the right to dissent.

Prem Taba, a scholar at RGU, provided a comprehensive timeline of the events unfolding in Ladakh, condemning administrative restrictions such as the imposition of Section 144 CrPC and internet slowdowns on peaceful protests.

Taba stressed the applicability of the 6th Schedule to multi-ethnic states like Arunachal Pradesh, advocating for special protections for tribal communities.

The event further featured poignant poetry recitations and students brandishing placards, advocating for the restoration of democracy in Ladakh.

The sit-in at RGU’s campus served as a poignant gesture of solidarity and support for the aspirations of Ladakhi residents, resonating with calls for inclusive governance and respect for fundamental rights.