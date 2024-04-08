Arunachal’s Hillang Yajik Clinches Silver In 13th Federation Cup Women’s Sports Physique Category

NET Web Desk

In a historic achievement for Arunachal Pradesh, Hillang Yajik clinched the silver medal in the women’s sports physique category at the 13th Federation Cup held in Ravindra Bhavan near Baina Beach, Vasco da Gama, Goa, from April 6th to 7th.

Hailing from the picturesque Kurung Kumey district, the 24-year-old Yajik etched her name in the annals of Arunachal’s sports history as the first woman from the state to secure a medal in the prestigious Federation Cup.

This remarkable feat was reportedly confirmed by Yanu Kipa, the acting general secretary of the Arunachal Bodybuilding Association.

The 13th Federation Cup – Senior Men’s Bodybuilding and Physique Sports National Championship, 2024 – was hosted by the Goa Bodybuilding Association, operating under the auspices of the Indian Bodybuilding Federation.

Yajik’s achievement not only highlights her individual prowess and dedication but also brings pride and recognition to the state’s burgeoning sports scene.

Her success serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.

The silver medal triumph underscores Arunachal’s growing presence and competitiveness in the national sports arena, signifying a promising future for the state’s sporting fraternity.