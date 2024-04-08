Central Government Allocates Rs 100 Crore for Rehabilitating Surrendered NLFT Militants in Tripura: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 08, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed in a public address that the central government has greenlit a Rs 100 crore aid package for former members of the Nationalist Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), an outlawed group reportedly operating from remote regions in Bangladesh.

Speaking at a gathering in Gabardi, West Tripura district, Saha outlined the allocation as part of the Special Economic Development Package tailored for indigenous communities in Tripura. He emphasized that the funds are designated to support NLFT activists who have renounced violence and opted for mainstream integration.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proactive approach, Saha commended his efforts in resolving regional conflicts, citing a series of accords signed since 2014 aimed at fostering peace in the North East. Notably, he referenced the recent agreement with the Tipra Motha Party as a testament to the government’s commitment to stability.

Addressing the Bru resettlement issue, Saha underscored the government’s investment of Rs 600 crore towards resolving the long-standing dispute, contrasting it with what he described as past administrations’ inaction. He emphasized the BJP government’s proactive stance in granting citizenship and providing essential services to displaced Bru migrants now permanently settled in Tripura.

Further, Saha highlighted the BJP government’s recognition of tribal communities, citing the unprecedented number of Padma awards conferred on Tripura natives since the party came to power. He also noted initiatives such as the establishment of hostels and financial aid for tribal students, underscoring the government’s commitment to their welfare.