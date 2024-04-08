Congress General Secretary Launches Party’s Manifesto In Assam

NET Web Desk

Jitendra Singh, Congress general secretary in-charge of Assam on Monday launched the party’s manifesto ‘Nyay patra’ in the state and claimed that the BJP-led government has ‘failed’ to keep its promise to the people.

Singh claimed that the Congress will keep all its guarantees made in the manifesto.

The congress general secretary alleged that ‘special mafia tax called HBS tax’ is imposed on all things in the state. He alleged that the chief minister directly responsible for it.

Singh also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of failing to deliver on lofty promises such as ‘ache din’ (good days) and the pledge to combat corruption.

He further highlighted alleged large-scale scams under the Modi administration, with electoral bonds cited as a prominent example.

Drawing parallels between the state and central governments, Singh asserted that Assam had witnessed a surge in scandals, surpassing those at the national level.

“The Nyay Patra embodies the hopes and aspirations of the people,” Singh declared, underscoring the manifesto’s significance as a roadmap for addressing the needs of Assam’s residents.