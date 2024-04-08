Ensure 100% Vote For PM Modi in Lok Sabha Elections: Tripura BJP Chief Rajib Bhattacharjee Tells Booth-Level Karyakartas

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 08, 2024: With the slogan of ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’, Pradesh BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee on Monday urged all booth-level karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura to diligently visit every household, ensuring a 100 percent vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

It is learnt that Pradesh BJP President Bhattacharjee informed party workers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on April 17 and deliver a mammoth rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala city. He urged all ‘Shakti Kendra’ in-charges to ensure the success of this rally and to assure the Prime Minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s commitment to forming a government for the third consecutive term under his visionary leadership.

Stressing once more the Congress and CPIM alliance as ‘unethical’, Bhattacharjee asserted that the people of Tripura are unwilling to endorse this arrangement. Instead, they have resolved to support BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb in the upcoming West Tripura Lok Sabha seat election on April 19.

Following a gathering of ‘Shakti Kendras’ in the Kamalasagar mandal under Sepahijala district on Monday afternoon, Bhattacharjee informed the Northeast Today that “BJP is a party driven by its dedicated workers. It is the collective effort of these workers, Pristha Pramukhs, Booth Presidents, Shakti Kendra in-charges, and others that significantly contribute to executing our roadmap for achieving victory through meticulous planning.”

“With the Lok Sabha election in the West Tripura parliamentary constituency scheduled for April 19, I am touring every mandal of the state. I have been conducting ‘Baithoks’ with grassroots-level workers, holding meetings organized by Shakti Kendras, and engaging in door-to-door campaigns.”

“As part of this endeavor, I recently chaired a crucial meeting with workers at the Kamalasagar mandal under Sepahijala district, where all Shakti Kendra in-charges, as well as Pradhans and Upa-Pradhans of Gram Panchayats, were present. I received a positive response from all attendees, who pledged to collaborate and conduct ‘Jana Samparka Abhiyan’ with the beneficiaries in their respective booths,” stated the Pradesh BJP President to this publication.

He further added, “Consequently, a comprehensive roadmap has been devised for securing victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party for the third consecutive term.”