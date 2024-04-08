Historic Debut: Sikkim State Basketball Teams To Compete In Indian National Championship

NET Web Desk

In a landmark development for basketball enthusiasts in Sikkim, the Basketball Association of Sikkim (BAS) has achieved provisional affiliation with the Basketball Federation of India after nearly a decade-long struggle.

This breakthrough paves the way for Sikkim’s participation in the national basketball arena, as the state’s Boys and Girls teams gear up for their historic debut in the Indian Youth National Championships.

Scheduled from April 9th to April 15th, 2024, the championship will take place at the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Puducherry.

Under the leadership of Coach Jigdrel Dorjee Lepcha, the boys’ team comprises a talented roster including captain Rinzing Ongchuk, Phuntsok Zangpo Bhutia, Aayan Nath Pradhan, and others.

Meanwhile, the girls’ team, captained by Prava Tamang, boasts equally skilled players like Aahana Sachi Gurung, Pema Lhamu Lepcha, and more.

Heading the contingent is State Coach Mr. Sonam T. Barfungpa, supported by Assistant Coach Ms. Pem Choden Lepcha and Manager Mr. Siddharth Yonzon.

The teams are set to depart for the tournament on April 6th, 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jigmela Wazilingpa, General Secretary of BAS, expressed his delight and revealed plans to send Junior and Senior teams in the forthcoming months, signaling an eventful and promising year ahead for Sikkim Basketball.

This historic milestone not only signifies Sikkim’s growing presence in the national basketball landscape but also underscores the tireless efforts of BAS and its stakeholders in nurturing the sport at the grassroots level.

As the teams embark on this journey, they carry with them the hopes and aspirations of a state eager to make its mark on the national stage.