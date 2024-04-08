NCERT Issues Advisory Warning Against Copyright Infringement

NET Web Desk

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued an advisory warning against copyright infringement of its educational materials.

In an official release it said that any individual or entity who publishes the content of NCERT textbooks for commercial use without obtaining copyright permission shall be subject to legal proceedings under the Copyright Act.

The educational body further urged the public to refrain from using such textbooks or workbooks, cautioning that their content may be factually incorrect.

Moreover, it also advised that if any individual comes across such pirated textbooks or workbooks, they should immediately inform NCERT through email at pd.ncert@nic.in.

The NCERT also highlighted that it is responsible for developing and disseminating textbooks for all stages of school Education and is regarded as an authorised repository of educational teaching and learning resources.