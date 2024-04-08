Tripura: Biplab Kumar Deb Urges Indigenous Voters to Support BJP for Economic Opportunities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 08, 2024: In an ardent appeal to the indigenous population of Tripura, former Chief Minister and BJP candidate for West Tripura parliamentary constituency, Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday urged ‘Tiprasa’ brothers and sisters to exercise their franchise for blooming Lotus flower, symbolizing BJP, promising increased job opportunities in every household upon his election as Lok Sabha MP from this state.

Addressing a mammoth gathering named ‘Nirbachani Janasabha’ (Election Rally) jointly organized by BJP, IPFT, and TIPRA Motha at Khumulwng under West Tripura district, Deb criticized former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar for allegedly exploiting the innocent ‘Tiprasa’ people as a mere vote bank, thereby depriving them of their rights and benefits.

Assuring the indigenous communities, Deb expressed his desire for their support, vowing to prioritize job creation upon his election. He pledged to uplift tribal sisters with various benefits and assist brothers battling drug addiction by providing opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

Highlighting the ongoing work for indigenous welfare, Deb reassured the audience of his commitment, along with Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha’s leadership, to prioritize the betterment of the ‘Tiprasa’ people. He confidently stated his ambition to make Tripura the leading state in the country.

The event witnessed the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, IPFT president Prem Kumar Reang, and other prominent figures.