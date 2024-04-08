Tripura: Elephant Tramples Man to Death, Incites Locals; Community Turns Against Minister Bikash Debbarma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 08, 2024: A tragic incident took place at Tripura’s Maharanipur Kapali hill area under Teliamura police station in Khowai District on Sunday evening, stirring unrest among the locals. Nirodh Chowdhury (85) met his demise after a wild elephant attack while returning home. The elephant crushed him under its feet, leaving him dead on the spot.

Chowdhury, an 85-year-old resident, was fatally injured when he encountered the elephant on his way home. Despite the efforts of local forest department personnel who rushed to the scene, their presence was met with hostility from an agitated crowd, further escalating the situation.

The aftermath of the attack saw tensions rise, with local journalists facing resistance from residents while attempting to report on the incident. In a concerning development, Hiranmoy Roy, a journalist, was assaulted and sustained injuries after an altercation over his reporting equipment, which was also stolen.

Authorities are now grappling with the community’s unrest, which has been fueled by unfulfilled promises from local MLA and state government minister Bikash Debbarma to address the elephant problem in the area. The incident has reignited anger and frustration among the populace, leading to ongoing discussions with the villagers as they mourn the loss of one of their own.

The situation remains tense, with law enforcement and forest officials working to restore calm and ensure the safety of all involved. The community’s grief is palpable, and the demand for a resolution to the human-wildlife conflict has never been more urgent.