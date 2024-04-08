Tripura’s Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar Raises Concerns Over BJP’s Election Promises

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 08, 2024: Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, currently a member of the Politburo, voiced apprehensions regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) pre-election commitments. Sarkar emphasized the necessity for voters to demand accountability from those vying for power for the third consecutive term.

Drawing attention to the BJP’s aspirations for a third term in five years, Sarkar stressed the significance of evaluating their track record in fulfilling past promises. He urged voters to seek detailed clarifications if previous pledges remained unmet and to carefully weigh their options should promises fail to materialize.

At a public rally held today at Natun Nagar school ground in support of Indian National Congress candidate Asish Kumar Saha, Sarkar also cautioned against the BJP’s inclination to make fresh promises before assuming office again, asserting that the electorate should scrutinize their history of fulfilling commitments. He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to Tripura and promises, such as the commitment to generate employment for two crore youth annually. However, Sarkar questioned the realization of these assurances, pointing to the scarcity of employment opportunities nationwide.

Expressing apprehensions about the nation’s future amidst prevailing challenges, Sarkar queried whether the country would thrive. He called upon the central government to promptly address these concerns.

The election rally witnessed the presence of Asish Kumar Saha, the Congress candidate, along with leaders from other left-leaning organizations.