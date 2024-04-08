Withdrawal Of Nominations For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections To End Today

NET Web Desk

The withdrawal of nominations for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections will reportedly end today.

Scrutiny of nominations for this phase was held on Friday except in Jammu and Kashmir.

Scrutiny in Jammu and Kashmir took place on Saturday, as reported.

Notably, the filing of nominations for the second phase ended on Thursday.

In the second phase, 88 Lok Sabha seats in 12 States and Union Territories along with the remaining part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on the 26th of this month.