1625 Candidates To Contest In 1st Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls, ECI Reveals

NET Web Desk

In a significant update ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission has announced that a total of 1625 candidates will be vying for seats across 102 Parliamentary constituencies.

Following the withdrawal of nominations, this figure reflects the final count of contenders set to participate in the electoral fray.

Of the 1625 candidates, a notable majority of 1491 are male, while 134 are female, indicative of a diverse range of aspirants seeking representation in the upcoming elections.

The first phase of voting is scheduled to take place on the 19th of this month, marking the commencement of a crucial electoral process that will shape the political landscape of the nation.

As anticipation mounts and campaigns intensify, citizens across the country gear up to exercise their democratic right and cast their votes in what promises to be a closely watched and hotly contested electoral battle.