Assam Rifles and Tripura Police Seize Over 1280 kg of Marijuana Worth Rs 5.76 Crore; One Apprehended

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 9, 2024: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Ambassa Police Station, conducted a successful joint operation resulting in the seizure of more than 1280 kilograms of marijuana. The operation, executed on Tuesday targeted the general area of Ambassa in the Dhalai District of Tripura.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the combined forces launched a coordinated effort leading to the interception of a truck suspected of transporting illicit substances. Upon thorough inspection, authorities uncovered a staggering haul of marijuana with an estimated street value of Rs 5.76 Crore.

The operation culminated in the apprehension of the truck’s driver. Identified as a key suspect in the trafficking network, the individual was detained for further questioning and legal proceedings.

Following standard protocol, the seized contraband and the detained driver were promptly handed over to the Ambassa Police Station for comprehensive investigation and subsequent legal action.

This successful operation underscores the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies in combating the scourge of drug trafficking and upholding public safety and security in the region. Authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to disrupt and dismantle criminal networks involved in such illegal activities, ensuring a safer environment for communities across Tripura.