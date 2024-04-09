Nagaland State Disability Forum Demands Inclusion Of Disabled People’s Rights In Election Manifestos

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland State Disability Forum (NSDF) on Monday urged all the political parties and candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls in the state to include policies and programmes for the welfare of persons with disabilities (PwDs) in their election manifestos.

The appeal comes following the release of the ‘Manifesto: For and by Citizens with Disabilities’ in the light of the general elections 2024 envisioned by the National Disability Network (NDN) and National Committee on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (NCRPD), the NSDF president Vikengunu Fatima Kera said during a press conference here.

She said that Nagaland has 29,361 PwDs in general, while the Chief Electoral Officer Nagaland has said that 6,707 PwDs are registered in the electoral roll.