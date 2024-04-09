RPP Claims ECI Officials Hardly Do Any Vehicles Or Choppers Checking In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, the Rising People’s Party (RPP) has claimed that there is hardly any checking of vehicles or choppers in Nagaland by Election Commission of India (ECI) officials.

The RPP said with Congress’ accounts being frozen, the absence of checking means that any amount of cash can be easily transferred and demanded that the ECI explain its failure to uphold its constitutional obligation.

Moreover, the party also alleged that massive amount of money are being handed over to all 40 MLAs of the state to buy votes at any cost, adding that the PDA has exhausted all its options in securing victory and resorting to cash-for-votes is the only option left for the PDA in order to win this election.

Further, the RPP said, the nervousness in the PDA camp is palpable with a setback of ENPO demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory.