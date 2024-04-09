Today Northeast Has Emerged As New India’s Greatest Success Story, Says PM Modi

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that today Northeast has emerged as New India’s greatest success story.

In the last five years, the investments made towards the development of the region are nearly four times more than the funds allocated by the Congress government, Modi said.

In an interview to a Newspaper, Modi said, the infrastructural development that has taken place in the last decade has connected the Northeastern region with the rest of the country.

In addition, He also said, the country’s first Sports University has been opened in Manipur and the government is setting up more than 200 Khelo India centres across the eight states.

On the issue of insurgency, the Prime Minister said, the government has significantly controlled insurgency in the northeast region and ensured peace.

He said, a total of 11 peace agreements have been signed in the last ten years. Modi said, more than nine thousand 500 insurgents have surrendered since 2014 and joined the mainstream of the society.

The Prime Minister said, due to the improved security situation, the AFSPA has been withdrawn from most parts of the Northeast.