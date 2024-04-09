Tripura BJP Convenes Courtyard Meeting at Left Front’s Stalwart & 3-Time Assembly Speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath’s House

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 09, 2024: As the countdown to the Lok Sabha elections continues, fissures within the opposition Congress and Left Front alliance have deepened, causing dismay among their supporters. The unexpected entanglement of the Congress and the Left Front has left even their staunchest followers bewildered, with some defecting to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for refuge.

The latest blow to the alliance comes from the 57-Jubarajnagar seat, historically held by the Left Front in numerous assembly elections. Despite its stronghold status, a faction within the BJP strategically fueled support for the Left Front to secure victory in this assembly constituency. However, subsequent losses have prompted a significant softening within the BJP ranks.

In what appears to be a retaliatory move, a courtyard meeting hosted by prominent Left Front figure Ramendra Chandra Debnath, former MLA of Jubarajnagar, was convened at his brother Anil Nath’s residence on Tuesday evening. During this gathering, a startling development took place as 24 voters from seven families renounced their allegiance to the Left Front, seeking refuge under the BJP’s umbrella.

Key figures such as Panisagar Assembly Constituency MLA Binoy Bhushan Das, BJP election observer Dr. Tamajit Nath, Jubarajnagar Mandal General Secretary Ranabir Nath, and Jubarajnagar Panchayat Samiti Chairman Shripada Das were among those present at the pivotal meeting.

The defection of voters from Booth No. 39 of the Jubarajnagar assembly constituency, once considered a bastion of the Left Front, marks a significant setback for the alliance. The weakening of the Left Front’s grip on this booth underscores the escalating challenge posed by the BJP, further complicating the political landscape ahead of the impending Lok Sabha polls.

With the opposition alliance grappling with internal fractures and defections, the BJP appears to be strategically positioning itself to capitalize on the ensuing disarray, potentially reshaping the political dynamics in the run-up to the elections. As the political landscape continues to shift, observers anticipate further twists and turns in the race to secure power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.