Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha Emphasizes Importance of Lok Sabha Elections for Country’s Development at BJP Rally in Jolaibari

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 09, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday articulated the critical significance of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in shaping the trajectory of India’s development. The rally, organized in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, resonated with the fervor of national progress and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a fervent address at a massive election rally held in Jolaibari of South District on Tuesday, CM Dr Saha highlighted the pivotal role of these elections and underscored their bearing on the nation’s future course, asserting that the outcome would chart a path towards socio-economic advancement and bolstered national security. Drawing attention to Prime Minister Modi’s unwavering commitment to development, Dr. Saha commended the transformative strides witnessed in Tripura under the BJP government since 2018, following the ousting of the CPIM.

Reflecting on past electoral victories, Dr. Saha recounted the triumphs in both the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2023 assembly elections, attributing the successes to the resolute leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Expressing confidence in the forthcoming polls, he assured the electorate of BJP’s triumph, citing the overwhelming support garnered during the nomination process as evidence of people’s faith in Prime Minister Modi’s vision.

Amidst fervent applause, Dr. Saha delineated the strides made in Tripura under Prime Minister Modi’s stewardship, ranging from enhanced internet connectivity to infrastructural advancements like rail and road networks. Emphasizing a commitment to inclusive development, he reiterated BJP’s dedication to uplifting all sections of society, transcending barriers of caste, creed, and religion.

However, the Chief Minister did not mince words in condemning the opposition alliance, particularly the “INDI alliance” comprising the CPM and Congress. Criticizing their attempts to mislead the populace, Dr. Saha denounced their record on democracy, citing past instances of violence and oppression during their tenure.

The rally, attended by BJP leaders including former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Tinku Roy, resonated with a unified call for strengthening the nation through BJP’s victory in the upcoming elections. As the electoral fervor intensifies, the stage is set for a pivotal moment in India’s democratic journey, with voices like Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha advocating for a future marked by progress, prosperity, and inclusive growth.