Tripura Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Warns of Catastrophic Future Under BJP’s Potential Third Term

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 09, 2024: Former Chief Minister of Tripura and CPIM Politburo member Manik Sarkar today underscored the dire state of the nation under the current government. He warned of catastrophic consequences if the BJP were to secure a third term, citing the lack of employment opportunities for the country’s youth, which comprises 66 percent of the population aged between 18 to 35 years.

Addressing a election rally at Border Gol Chakkar area in the outskirts of Agartala city, Sarkar criticized the unfulfilled promises of the BJP, particularly the pledge to create 2 crore jobs annually. He advocated for the establishment of an alternative government to safeguard the future of the youth and to preserve the right to education, which he believes is under threat. Additionally, Sarkar called for the revocation of the National Education Policy 2020 to protect the interests of the agricultural sector, which sustains a large portion of the country.

Tripura Congress MLA and Election Campaign Committee Convener Sudip Roy Barman echoed Sarkar’s sentiments, condemning the BJP’s direction for the country. He highlighted the party’s failure to deliver on employment promises and criticized the steep rise in commodity prices over the past decade. Barman accused the BJP of favoring the wealthy, stating that 47 percent of the nation’s wealth has been concentrated in the hands of a select few.

In an appeal to the electorate, Barman urged voters to reflect deeply before casting their ballots, cautioning against self-sabotage. He emphasized the importance of voting against the BJP’s vision of uniformity in governance, religion, attire, and political ideology. Burman also lamented the potential loss of the country’s cultural heritage under the BJP’s rule and called for collective action to protect the nation for future generations.

The campaign event also saw the participation of local CPIM nominee Ratan Das and West Tripura Constituency INDI Alliance nominee Asish Kumar Saha, among other leaders, who united in their call for change and progress.