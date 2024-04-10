Arunachal: BJP President Nadda Set To Unveil BJP Election Manifesto And Lead Mega Rally In Doimukh Today

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended a warm welcome to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, J.P. Nadda, as he arrived in the “Land of the Rising Sun”, Arunachal Pradesh.

Nadda’s visit to the region is marked by the launch of the BJP’s election manifesto, signaling the party’s readiness for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The BJP President’s agenda includes attending a mega rally in Doimukh, where he is expected to address a gathering of enthusiastic supporters.

“Shri Nadda Ji will be launching election manifesto of BJP, followed by attending mega rally at Doimukh,” CM Khandu’s post reads.

CM Pema Khandu urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to participate in large numbers and extend their support to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his social media post, CM Khandu emphasized the significance of Nadda’s visit and the BJP’s efforts to reaffirm its presence in the region.

“Let us make the lotus bloom again in 2024 elections,” says CM.

As the election fervor gains momentum, political leaders continue to engage with the electorate, vying for their support and allegiance in the democratic process.