Arunachal: CM Khandu Expresses Gratitude For Overwhelming Support At BJP’s Mega Rally Today In Doimukh

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kicked off its campaign for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections with a resounding mega rally in Doimukh.

Taking to his official social media handles, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, stating, “Your enthusiasm propels us to tirelessly pursue the aspirations of the people and propel our state to greater heights.”

During the rally, BJP President JP Nadda, along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other party dignitaries, provided guidance and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the welfare policies outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adding to the momentum, Nadda released the BJP’s manifesto, termed ‘Sankalp Patra,’ in Itanagar earlier today.

Describing it as a blueprint for progress, Nadda emphasized its role as a catalyst in advancing the state’s development trajectory.

“Inspired by the vision of PM Modi, we pledge to prioritize infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, and education to transform Arunachal Pradesh,” remarked Nadda.

Chief Minister Khandu, echoing Nadda’s sentiments, urged the people to wholeheartedly support BJP candidates across Arunachal Pradesh in the upcoming elections.

With the manifesto setting the tone for the BJP’s campaign, the political landscape in Arunachal Pradesh is poised for heightened engagement as parties gear up for a competitive electoral showdown.