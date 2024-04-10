Home Voting Commences for Lok Sabha Elections in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 10, 2024: The commencement of home polling for the Lok Sabha elections marked the initiation of a significant democratic process in Tripura on Wednesday. Specifically, the home voting for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat commenced on this day and will persist until April 12th. The West Tripura Constituency No. 1 boasts a total of 4,581 home voters participating in this process.

Simultaneously, the home voting for the 7-Ramnagar assembly constituencies also kicked off. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the home polling process for the East Tripura constituency, scheduled to commence on April 17th and conclude on April 18th. The electorate of the East Tripura constituency stands at 4,720.

Poll workers on Wednesday were seen leaving Umakanta Academy in Agartala city equipped with necessary polling materials under the supervision of Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal. The voting process, officially launched on April 10th, is set to continue until April 12th. Accordingly, home polling for the West Tripura constituency is scheduled for these dates.

The extensive administrative effort involved sector officers, micro observers, polling personnel, videographers, and police administration, all tasked with conducting home polling efficiently.

Notably, 100-year-old voter Jyotsna Das, residing in the Bhattapukur area of the capital, expressed her joy at being able to vote from the comfort of her home. Das highlighted the relief from the physical strain of standing in long queues at polling stations, a sentiment echoed by a person with a disability (PWD) who cited their leg ailment as a barrier to queuing at polling stations.

Overall, voters expressed satisfaction with the administrative facilitation enabling them to exercise their democratic rights conveniently from their homes.