Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer Issues Show-Cause Notice To Yanthungo Patton

NET Web Desk

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland has served a show-cause notice to Yanthungo Patton, the Star Campaigner of BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election in the 1-Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency.

The notice is related to the remarks made by Patton on April 5 at a campaign program for Dr. Chumben Murry, the consensus candidate of the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) representing the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in

Wokha.

Patton was seen in a video inciting village functionaries such as Council Chairman, Gaon Buras, and Polling agents to cast multiple votes, which would interfere with the free exercise of electoral rights of the villagers.

The CEO Nagaland, in the show-cause notice served to the BJP leader, stated that such interference violates Section 171C of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and impersonation is an offense under Section 171D of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Patton has been asked to show cause at the earliest why action should not be taken against him. Mention may be made that on April 7, Patton had clarified that he respects the democratic process and the right of every citizen to cast their own vote, which is a fundamental cornerstone of democracy.

The BJP leader added that he would never seek to undermine or subvert it in any way.

Patton expressed regret for his poorly chosen words and called upon everyone to take part in the electoral process during the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.

In light of these developments, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee has also filed a complaint with the election commission against Patton over his statement.