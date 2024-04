NET Web Desk

In a bid to ensure that senior citizens above the age of 85 years and persons with disabilities (PwDs) exercise their voting rights conveniently, the Postal Ballots for Absentee voters commenced yesterday in Dimapur.

A total of 179 absentee voters in Dimapur are being catered with the services.

Wherein, 9 teams from Dimapur 1, 2 and 3 went door to door reaching out to absentee voters (senior citizens and persons with disabilities).

The outreach efforts for postal ballot casting will end today.