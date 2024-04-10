NTA Refutes Rumours, Students Who Cast Votes Not Restricted In Exams

NET Web Desk

In response to circulating rumors, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that students who participate in general elections and have their fingers inked after voting will not face any hindrance in entering exam rooms.

Dismissing the baseless claims spreading across social media platforms, the NTA emphasized that it has not issued any such instructions or guidelines.

Encouraging students to disregard these unfounded rumors, the NTA underscored the importance of exercising their voting rights.

Furthermore, the agency advised candidates to maintain their focus on academic preparation for the forthcoming examinations.

This clarification comes amidst growing concerns among students regarding potential restrictions based on their participation in democratic processes.

With the NTA’s reassurance, students can proceed with confidence in their academic pursuits while fulfilling their civic duties.