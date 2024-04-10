Tribal Parties Like TIPRA Motha Not Targeting BJP, but Aim to Dismantle CPIM’s Influence, Claims Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 10, 2024: Former Chief Minister of Tripura and BJP West Tripura nominee Biplab Kumar Deb asserted that tribal outfits like the Tipra Motha were not established with the aim of defeating the BJP, but rather to dismantle the influence of the CPIM in the state. Deb highlighted the shift in tribal sentiment away from the Left, accusing the CPIM of neglecting the aspirations of indigenous communities.

“The days when the communists boasted about winning 20 ST-reserved assembly seats are over. Tribals have broken free from their hold due to their disregard for tribal aspirations,” stated Deb, who is contesting for the Tripura West constituency while addressing an election rally at Bagma under Gomati district.

Deb emphasized that parties such as TUJS, INPT, IPFT, and Tipra Motha arose to challenge the CPIM’s three-decade-long exploitation of indigenous voters, rather than to oppose the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Furthermore, Deb criticized CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury for labeling Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma as a ‘traitor’. He pointed out the hypocrisy of the CPIM by highlighting their previous acceptance of Debbarma’s actions in the Sabroom assembly election, contrasting it with their condemnation after he engaged with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the welfare of indigenous communities.

Drawing attention to the political landscape, Deb noted the CPIM’s collaboration with Congress in Tripura despite their efforts to thwart Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in Kerala. He urged voters to support the BJP for a third term under PM Modi’s leadership.

The recent alliance formed between the Tipra Motha and the BJP-led government, following the Tipra Motha’s emergence as the primary opposition with 13 seats in last year’s assembly elections, has been a significant development. The CPIM has contested that the Tipra Motha’s existence contributed to the division of anti-BJP votes, facilitating the ruling party’s consecutive term in power.