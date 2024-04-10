Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Criticizes CPIM for Murder of 69 people in South District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 10, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday articulated a resounding narrative of progress and development under the stalwart leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, echoing sentiments of change resonating throughout the nation and particularly in Tripura.

Highlighting the transformative strides witnessed across the nation, Dr. Saha credited Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership for inscribing a new chapter of development across Tripura and the entirety of India. As the electoral fervor escalates with the looming Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Saha urged citizens to rally behind the Prime Minister’s vision, emphasizing the government’s unwavering commitment to inclusive development transcending barriers of caste, creed, and religion.

In an address at a public meeting held in Rajnagar, Belonia under South District on Wednesday, Dr. Saha took a somber pause to condemn the dark shadows of history, particularly the tragic loss of 69 lives during the communist era in South District. He voiced his dismay at the unholy alliance formed by the Congress with the perpetrators of this violence, underscoring the imperative of not reverting to an era marred by bloodshed and terror.

Drawing parallels between past and present political landscapes, Dr. Saha emphasized the need for a decisive mandate in the upcoming elections, affirming the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) nominees, Biplab Kumar Deb for West Tripura constituency and Kriti Singh Debbarma for East Tripura Janjati reserved seat, as beacons of the Prime Minister’s transformative agenda.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering, Dr. Saha reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s call to action, urging citizens to exercise their democratic right on April 19, casting their votes in favor of the BJP candidates. With palpable optimism, he anticipated a resounding victory for the BJP, citing the party’s unwavering dedication to service and welfare initiatives.

However, amidst the fervor of electoral politics, Dr. Saha did not shy away from confronting the ghosts of the past. He lambasted the Communists and Congress for their dark legacy of violence and exploitation, reminding citizens of the harrowing atrocities committed during their rule. He warned against the perilous temptation of returning to an era marked by fear and oppression.

The public meeting, attended by prominent leaders including MLA Swapna Majumdar and BJP South District President Shankar Roy, served as a rallying cry for the BJP faithful, galvanizing support for the party’s transformative agenda amidst the backdrop of Tripura’s complex political landscape. As the electoral battle intensifies, the echoes of optimism and progress reverberate through the streets of Tripura, symbolizing a resolute march towards a brighter future under Prime Minister Modi’s stewardship.