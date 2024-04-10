Tripura Police Arrests Six Drug Dealers With Narcotics in Agartala city

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 10, 2024: In a major crackdown on illicit drug activities, Tripura Police has successfully apprehended six alleged drug dealers from the Krishnanagar area in Agartala city. Acting on a tip-off, police swiftly moved to detain the suspects who were reportedly engaged in drug peddling within the vicinity.

During the operation, which took place around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities managed to apprehend the suspects while they were in the act of selling drugs. A substantial quantity of illicit substances was confiscated from the individuals, with an estimated black market value exceeding one lakh rupees, according to the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of West Agartala police station.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gaurav Chakraborty, hailing from East Pratapgarh area; Sayan Deb, residing in Bhattapukur area; Rakesh Debnath, with residence in Ramsundar Nagar area; Kaushik Saha, a resident of Colonel Choumuhani area; Suman Debnath, residing in Nandannagar; and Prakash Kar, whose home is in Bishalgarh.

Preliminary investigations by the police have revealed that the apprehended individuals had allegedly distributed five pouches of drugs in the area earlier that day. Subsequently, the suspects were presented before the court for remand, with authorities indicating that charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been initiated against them.

This development underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat the menace of drug trafficking and uphold public safety and welfare within the community.