Tripura Police Seize Car Disguised as Ambulance Smuggling 272kg Cannabis; 2 Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 10, 2024: Tripura police intercepted a car ingeniously modified to resemble an ambulance, uncovering a smuggling operation. The vehicle, a four-wheeler Bolero car, was seized by authorities during a routine inspection. Inside, officers found 272 kilograms of dry cannabis concealed within 21 bundles, along with five number plates.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Titon Mia and Maman Mia, hailing from Tamcha Bari and Madhuban College Road area respectively, in Sonamura under Sepahijala district were taken into custody. The estimated market value of the seized ganja exceeds 55 lakh rupees.

According to police reports, the Bolero car, bearing the registration number TR 05 3115, evaded several police stations en route from Sonamura before being intercepted in Sidhangcherra under Kumarghat police station’s. Earlier, two officers from Kumarghat police station pursued the vehicle after it disregarded signals to stop. The chase concluded with the arrest of the suspects in the Sidongchara area, subsequently bringing them into the custody of Kumarghat police station.

OC Shankar Saha of Kumarghat police station confirmed that the authorities would initiate an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case against the accused, with plans to present it before the Unakoti district court at Kailashahar for further proceedings.