External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Unveils BJP Manifesto In Mizoram, Urges Support Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

NET Web Desk

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, today kicked off BJP’s electoral campaign in Mizoram, releasing the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and calling for support from the Mizo community.

Addressing a gathering, Jaishankar said, “It is a great pleasure to be here. I would like to ask Mizo brothers to support BJP in the upcoming election. We’ve released vision document. The vision document does for the state what PM Modi’s vision is for the country.”

The electoral landscape in Mizoram presents a significant demographic with a total of 861,277 eligible voters, including 414,777 male electors, 441,520 female electors, and 4,980 service electors.

Notably, Aizawl district emerges as the epicenter of electoral activity with 288,268 voters, while Hnahthial district records the lowest count at 16,257 voters.

The constituency of 36-Tuichawng in Lawngtlai District leads with 36,493 electors, while 34-Thorang in Lunglei district trails with 15,152 voters.

A gender ratio of 1,064 prevails as of 2024, with the exception of Mamit district, where male electors slightly outnumber females at a ratio of 982.

Additionally, 4,758 senior voters aged above 85 years are eligible for home voting, and 3,399 Persons with Disability (PwD) electors are listed in the Electoral Roll, comprising 1,877 males and 1,522 females.

The electoral infrastructure comprises a network of 1,276 polling stations, including 525 urban and 751 rural stations, reflecting an increase of 101 polling stations since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Among these, Part/Polling Station 13/24-Zemabawk VIII boasts the highest voter count with 1,483 electors, while Part/Polling Station 34/24-Thehlep records the lowest count with 25 voters.

Security measures have been bolstered with the deployment of approximately 15 Companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and over 1,000 State Police personnel across the state to ensure a safe and secure electoral process.

As Mizoram gears up for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled on April 19, 2024, the release of the BJP manifesto by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar marks the commencement of an intense electoral campaign in the state.