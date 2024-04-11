Nagaland Dy. CM, BJP & Legislature Party Leader Y Patton Campaigns For Basanta Singh, Inner Manipur Constituency Candidate

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and the BJP Legislature Party (BLP) Leader Y Patton campaigned for Basanta singh, the candidate for Inner Manipur constituency for upcoming Lok Sabha polls at Thangmeiband Imphal yesterday.

Patton was accompanied Minister Temjen Imna Along, Manipur BJP MLA, Khumukcham Joykisan Singh and BJP General Secretary (Org.), in-charge for Nagaland & Manipur, Abhay Giri, Manipur state BJP office bearers and workers.

During his campaign tour, Patton highlighted various initiatives of the NDA led government.

He said, under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, numerous developmental activities have taken place in order to take the country forward.

Meanwhile, the BLP leader also appealed to the voters once again to strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister inorder to take the country to a greater heights.