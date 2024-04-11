Nominations For 3rd Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections To Begin From Tomorrow

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission, in an official statement released on Thursday, confirmed the initiation of the nomination process for the third phase of the 2024 General Elections.

As per the commission’s announcement, nominations for the third phase are set to begin on April 12th, marking a crucial milestone in the electoral calendar.

Scheduled to unfold across 94 constituencies spanning 12 states and Union territories, phase three of the elections is poised to witness significant political engagement and voter participation.

The states and Union territories included in this phase are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Moreover, the Election Commission outlined the key dates for the nomination process, with the last date for filing nominations set for April 19th.

Subsequently, the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 20th, followed by the final date for withdrawal of names on April 22nd.

Notably, Polling will be held on May 7 for this phase.

Counting of votes for all phases of the elections will be conducted on June 4th, as informed.