PM Narendra Modi to Culminate Election Blitz in Tripura, Throws Support Behind Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 11, 2024: In a crescendo of election fervor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to wrap up his vigorous campaign in Tripura, throwing his weight behind the BJP candidate for West Tripura and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Scheduled to deliver a public address at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala, the Prime Minister’s appearance marks the final push for the BJP in the imminent polls.

With anticipation high, PM Modi’s presence is forecasted to ignite support for Biplab Kumar Deb and invigorate party cadres and enthusiasts alike. The impending public gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan is expected to draw a sizable crowd, eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister’s words.

PM Modi’s endorsement of Biplab Kumar Deb reaffirms the BJP’s dedication to maintaining its grip on Tripura and further solidifying its stance in the state’s political scenario. Biplab Kumar Deb, renowned for his dynamic leadership and pro-development stance, has emerged as a pivotal figure in Tripura politics, with PM Modi’s backing seen as a pivotal boost to his electoral prospects.

The forthcoming public meeting at Swami Vivekananda Maidan presents an opportunity for PM Modi to showcase the accomplishments of the BJP-led governments at both state and central levels, while also outlining the party’s vision for Tripura’s future. Addressing pivotal issues confronting the state, such as development initiatives, infrastructure projects, and strategies to bolster the economy and employment, is expected to be on the agenda.

PM Modi’s visit underscores the BJP’s recognition of Tripura as a critical battleground in the nation’s political arena. With the stakes high in the upcoming elections, the BJP is sparing no effort to ensure a convincing victory in Tripura, leveraging the popularity of PM Modi and the leadership of Biplab Kumar Deb.

Amidst a flood of campaign activities by various political factions vying for victory, the Prime Minister’s visit stands out. BJP workers and allied party members from across Tripura have been mobilizing support for Biplab Kumar Deb, conducting door-to-door and organizing rallies to drum up backing.