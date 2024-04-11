President, Vice President And Prime Minister Of India Greets Citizens On The Occasion Of Eid-Ul-Fitr

NET Web Desk

President of India, Droupadi Murmu; Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the people on the occassion of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan and is being celebrated today by Muslim community in India and world.

In her message, President Droupadi Murmu said, the festival marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan and gives the message of love and brotherhood.

President Murmu also said, this festival promotes unity, forgiveness and charity.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr prayed that Eid may bring joy, fulfillment, and abundant blessings to the lives of all.

In his message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed that this occasion may further spread the spirit of compassion, togetherness and peace.