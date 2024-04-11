Tripura: 5 Government Officials Suspended Amid 15 Complaints in Lok Sabha Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 11, 2024: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal of Tripura has reported receiving 15 complaints of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations from various political parties since the enforcement of the MCC on March 16. As a result, five government officials have been suspended. Agarwal, alongside West Parliamentary Returning Officer Dr Vishal Kumar and other officials, inaugurated an “Alpana Anushthan” as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation program.

Addressing reporters, CEO Puneet Agarwal outlined the process for handling complaints, stating that allegations against officials are referred to the respective Returning Officials and Assistant Returning Officials for investigation. Immediate action is taken if guilt is established. Agarwal emphasized that violations of the MCC prompt swift responses, with five government employees already suspended for their alleged involvement with political parties.

Agarwal also discussed the verification process for complaints, which can be submitted through various channels such as C-vigil, the National Grievance Service Portal, or physical copies. He revealed that a total of 15 complaints have been received regarding MCC violations. Agarwal emphasized proactive measures, stating that reports of MCC violations are promptly investigated, even without formal complaints.

In addition to addressing MCC violations, Agarwal provided updates on security measures, revealing that 84 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed across Tripura since April 1st. These forces are engaged in activities such as flag marches, area dominations, and mobile patrolling to ensure the maintenance of peace and security throughout the state.