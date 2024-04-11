Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee Forecasts End of CPIM-Congress Alliance in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 11, 2024: Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee on Thursday declared that the “inauspicious” alliance between the CPIM and the Congress party will come to an end in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The rally, which was organized to support the BJP candidate for the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat Kriti Singh Devabarman at Krishnapur mandal under Khowai district, saw Bhattacharjee criticizing the long-standing rule of the CPIM in the state.

Bhattacharjee recounted the CPIM’s 25-year governance in Tripura, critiquing their failure to launch significant projects for the impoverished, despite their slogans promoting a government for the poor. He accused the CPIM of exacerbating poverty rather than alleviating it.

In contrast, Bhattacharjee highlighted the achievements of the BJP since assuming power in Tripura. He pointed out the successful implementation of housing schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which has provided homes to nearly 10 lakh residents over six years.

Bhattacharjee further criticized the CPIM and Congress for their inability to offer assurances to the people of Tripura, presenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a symbol of guarantee and hope. He also touched upon the respect accorded to the royal family by the BJP government, a gesture he claimed was never extended by the CPIM.

Concluding his speech, Bhattacharjee urged the electorate to support the BJP candidates overwhelmingly in the Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the party’s commitment to the people and the royal family of Tripura.