Tripura: Election Commission Launches Voter Awareness Program through ‘Alpana’ Event

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 11, 2024: In a bid to bolster voter turnout and enhance civic engagement, the Election Commission has initiated a series of programs targeting voter awareness. Among these efforts, a special focus is being placed on increasing voter awareness through “Alpana Anusthan”. On Thursday, the West District Magistrate’s office in Agartala city is hosting an event dedicated to this cause.

The program, aimed at attracting new voters to polling booths, features the participation of about 50 artists from the state. These artists, entrusted with the task of leveraging their creative talents to promote voter participation, are pivotal in shaping the narrative surrounding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Ramnagar by-elections.

Speaking at the event, an artist involved in the initiative emphasized the importance of voter engagement and urged new voters to step forward and exercise their democratic right.

The gathering witnessed the presence of Chief Electoral Officer Punit Agarwal, District Election Officer (DEO), and District Magistrate of West Tripura district Dr. Vishal Kumar, Principal of Shashi Kala Kendra Subal Kumar Biswas and others.

Addressing the audience, Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal underscored the commencement of house-to-house polling for voters aged above 85, which commenced on Wednesday last. He reaffirmed the Election Commission’s commitment to ensuring transparent and peaceful elections in the state, assuring swift resolution of any election-related grievances. Agarwal urged all citizens to actively participate in the electoral process and cast their votes conscientiously.