30 Lakh Vacant Government Jobs Will Be Filled If Congress Comes To Power: Rahul Gandhi

NET Web Desk

Addressing a public meeting in Anupgarh in Rajasthan yesterday, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi said there are two major issues in the country-unemployment and inflation.

However, other issues apart from unemployment and inflation are being given importance, says Gandhi.

He also added that the population of backward classes, tribals, Dalits, minorities and the poor in the country is more than 90 per cent.

However, the owners and senior management of India’s 200 largest companies do not belong to backward classes.

In addition, Rahul said that if the Congress government comes to power in the country, 30 lakh people will be given government jobs which are vacant now and the contractual system will be banned in the government and PSUs.

Criticizing the Agniveer Scheme, Gandhi said this scheme will be cancelled if the Congress government comes to power.

Advocating caste census in the country, he said that it is necessary to find out how much wealth of India is in whose hands.

Rahul further said that most of the country’s capital is with a few capitalists and this discrimination should be eliminated.